Patrick Boamah Vows To Win Okaikwei Central For NPP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has pledged to retain his seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after being acclaimed the party’s candidate for this year’s election.

Today’s acclamation took place at the Harrow International School in Abeka, Accra.

Moments after the Municipal Electoral Officer for Okaikwei Central, Mrs. Eunice Yeboah Quaye, raised his hand to declare him elected, Mr. Boamah informed residents that the government had given a $49 million contract to asphalt roads in the constituency.

“We are also constructing six new classroom blocks for Tesano Cluster of Schools, 12 new classroom blocks for Fadama and Apenkwa schools, and paving seven lanes for the roads at Blue Gates, Obonteng, CAC, Olengele, Fadama, Tesano, and Lapaz,” he noted.

In front of nearly 2000 supporters, including delegates, the MP committed to enroll more youth into employment this year and obtain driver’s licenses for over 100 drivers and would-be drivers.

“Last year, my office secured 100 driver’s licenses for youth in the constituency. We also worked with the DVLA to do eye and ear screening for drivers in the constituency,” he noted.

Mr. Boamah revealed that 350 youngsters from his constituency were specially trained at Ghana Telecoms University in various vocations and skill sets last year, and that twice as many are anticipated to be trained this year.

He urged supporters to work together and go above and beyond to achieve the NPP’s victory.

Perpetual Asante, the NPP’s Deputy General Secretary in Greater Accra, urged party members to unite and rally behind the party.

Over a thousand party supporters marched down Abeka Total road to celebrate the MP’s acclamation.