Mahama, Wife Beg For Votes

The 2024 Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, John Mahama, and his wife, former First Lady Lordina Mahama are currently in the Eastern and Bono Regions campaigning for votes for the upcoming December Polls.

The former President on Tuesday started a two-day campaign tour dubbed Building Ghana, in the Eastern Region to engage with various communities and key stakeholders, reinforcing the commitment to national development.

On Tuesday, 30th January, 2024 the former President commenced his tour with a crucial meeting at the Peduase Valley Resort in the Akuapem South Constituency, to interact with the Regional Executive Committee (REC) and other influential stakeholders.

Thereafter he stormed the Anum Chief’s Palace, and also paid a courtesy call on Koforidua Zongo Chiefs, and attended durbar with Transport Unions and Traders in Agormenya organized in his honour.

The second day’s activities will commence with a breakfast meeting with the Clergy at Koforidua Eastern Premier Hotel, follow by paying respects to the Kukurantumi Chief.

Meanwhile, his wife Lordina is currently campaigning for her husband and the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidates in the Bono East Region.

In addition to sharing highlights of the People’s Manifesto and John Mahama’s promises to Ghanaians, Mrs. Mahama also invited the people to vote for the NDC and John Mahama because he is a President Ghanaians can trust, and he has a track record of development without discrimination.

Mrs Mahama has been meeting and interacting with branch executives of the NDC to galvanize, encourage, and motivate them ahead of the 2024 campaign.

At a meeting with the over 1,000 branch executives of her home constituency in Kintampo South, Mrs Mahama charged the executives and supporters to commit to work in unity, and a determined goal to win their various polling stations for the NDC in December election.

Daniel Bampoe