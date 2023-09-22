Police Deny Assaulting Jubilee House Protesters

Police have disputed the claims made by protesters that they were manhandled and beaten during a recent march towards Jubilee House.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration took place on Thursday, with arrests being made at the 37 lorry station.

After they were taken into custody, some of those arrested claimed to have been beaten.

There were reports that Journalists and lawyers were manhandled as they tried to gain access to the arrested protesters.

However, the police have countered this version of events, stating that in the course of the arrest “nobody was manhandled or beaten”, though they admitted that arrests were made. Following the incident, the protesters returned to the lorry station to continue their demonstration today.

By Vincent Kubi