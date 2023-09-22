Occupy Jubilee House Protest Enters Day 2

The Occupy Jubilee House protest, also known as the Democracy Hub, has entered Day 2 after being interrupted by the police on their first day.

There is heightened security around the Jubilee House, where the protest is taking place. Despite facing physical confrontations, the group remains determined to voice their grievances.

The leader of the Fix the Country campaign, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has organized a teaching session for protesters on Day 2, carrying books to the demonstration. More celebrities, including E.L, Efia Odo, and John Demelo joined the protest.

On the first day, there were arrests made at the 37 lorry station, and some protesters claimed to have been beaten during the arrests. Journalists and lawyers were also reportedly manhandled in an attempt to gain access to the arrested protesters.

However, the police disputed these allegations, stating that no one was beaten or manhandled during the arrests.

Despite this, the protesters returned to the lorry station the next day to continue with their demonstration.

The Occupy Jubilee House protesters are demanding that the government address their concerns about economic struggles, human rights abuse, and corruption.

Their protest follows the recent Fix the Country campaign, which gained massive support from the public.

By Vincent Kubi