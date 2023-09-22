GJA Condemns Arrest, Maltreatment Of Journalists In Thursday’s Demo

Albert Dwumfuor

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the actions of the Ghana Police Service for the arrest and maltreatment of journalists covering Thursday’s demonstration in Accra.

The GJA expressed its disappointment with the unprofessional conduct of the police, stating that it was completely unwarranted and violated press freedom. The journalists were simply carrying out their duty to inform the public about the events taking place in the country.

Investigations revealed that several journalists, including correspondents from international media organizations such as the BBC, AFP, and AP, were arrested despite properly identifying themselves. Some journalists were also subjected to mistreatment and had their working equipment seized by the police, leaving them traumatized.

One Metro TV reporter, who was arrested at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters for capturing video footage, was reportedly manhandled by police officers after her arrest.

Several journalists were arrested near the 37 Lorry Station, a central location for the demonstrators, and were then transported in the back of a police pick-up truck, guarded by armed officers, to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

According to GJA’s investigations, the police officers who made the arrest did not inform the journalists of their offense but claimed to be following “orders from above.”

However, once they arrived at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters, a senior officer ordered their immediate release, stating that journalists were not the intended targets of arrest.

Unfortunately, despite their release, the police refused to allow the journalists to use their own vehicles to return to the 37 Lorry Station area. As a result, the journalists were left stranded and had to find their own way back to retrieve their vehicles.

The GJA strongly criticized the police for their unprofessional and inhumane treatment of the journalists.

They expected an apology from the police to address the violation of the journalists’ human dignity and the attack on press freedom.

However, the GJA expressed shock at a press release issued by the police on Thursday, denying the arrest of two BBC correspondents. The police referred to the media reports as “erroneous” and urged the public to disregard them.

In response, the GJA stated that its investigations confirmed the arrest of two BBC correspondents, highlighting the contradiction between the police denying the arrests in one paragraph and admitting them in another.

The association called for the police to disclose the identities of the journalists to dispel any doubt.

The GJA demanded an unqualified apology from the police to all the journalists who were wrongfully arrested or maltreated during the demonstration.

They expressed sympathy for the affected journalists and encouraged the media fraternity to remain steadfast in their duty and not be intimidated by such attacks on press freedom.

The GJA’s General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, signed the news release.

By Vincent Kubi