Politics Undermining Creative Arts Growth – Juliet Asante

Juliet Asante

Ghanaian actress and producer, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, says politics is the biggest threat to the development of Ghana’s creative arts industry, calling for the sector to be decoupled from political influence.

Speaking at the American Space at the US Embassy themed “Freedom250: American Excellence in Film and Influence of Exchange, Alumni on Ghana’s Creative Industry,” Ms. Asante argued that unlike in the US, where the creative space operates independently regardless of which government is in power, Ghana’s creative sector remains entangled with political interests.

She said this entanglement, now linked to tribal affiliations and money, is stifling growth and stability. “For me, that has always been one of my biggest struggles, and it continues to be,” she said. “We cannot afford to do politics. I’ll be here when you go, when your successor comes, and when the next person goes. And true to that, I’m still grinding in the space.”

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Film Authority noted that while creatives can hold political views, the art itself must transcend politics because it is meant for all audiences.

“If you are doing a film, you cannot afford politics, because you need to reach audiences everywhere. Someone from the Northern Region can love your music just as much as someone in the market or a graduate on the other side of town,” she explained.

She also pointed to policy and guild structures as areas where politics has seeped in, describing it as “the elephant in the room” that is weakening the industry.

Ms. Asante cited the sale of state creative institutions, such as the Ghana Film Corporation by politicians who, she said, do not understand the creative process. “Creativity is a long act, whereas politics is often short-term,” she said. “A politician’s term may be four years, but a character like Kalybos can be around for 18 years. When you create a piece of art, it can live forever. My film will potentially be there forever.”

Juliet Asante proposed that institutions like the National Film Authority be made independent of government structures to allow for long-term planning and systems-building, similar to models in the US. She said the current setup forces the Authority to answer to politicians focused on immediate gains, creating tension that does not serve the industry. “Film is one of the most important tools for education, information, and mindset change. The creative space cannot afford to tie itself to politics,” she added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke