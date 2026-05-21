Sarkodie To Feature Kaakie On O2 Concert?

Sarkodie and Kaakie

The clock is ticking towards March 6, 2027, and the air around Sarkodie’s camp is thick with one question: Will Kaakie walk back onto the stage? London’s O2 Arena is set to host the next edition of Rapperholic UK, and fans aren’t just buying tickets for Sarkodie’s bars.

They’re buying hope for a moment they’ve waited eight years to see—a live reunion between Ghana’s Rap King and the voice behind ‘African Fever’, dancehall star-turned-housewife Kaakie.

Right now, social media is running on nostalgia and anticipation. ‘African Fever’, the 2019 hit produced by JMJ, has been resurrected on timelines across X, TikTok, and Instagram.

Clips of the studio version loop endlessly, with fans tagging it “the best collab Ghana ever produced” and flooding Sarkodie’s mentions with one message: Bring her back. For many, it’s more than a song. It’s a chapter of Ghanaian music history that never got its live finale.

Kaakie vanished from the spotlight after marriage and motherhood, choosing family over fame. But the silence didn’t kill the demand. If anything, it amplified it. The thought of her stepping out at The O2, reuniting with Sarkodie on the very track that made them a duo to remember, feels like lightning in a bottle.

And the stakes couldn’t be higher. This wouldn’t just be a guest appearance. It would be Kaakie’s official return to the industry after years away, and her first time sharing a stage with Sarkodie since ‘African Fever’ dropped.

For the thousands expected at The O2, it would be historic. For Ghanaian music, it would be groundbreaking. Sarkodie’s team has stayed silent on the lineup. True to form, the rapper has built Rapperholic concerts on surprise and spectacle, keeping fans guessing until the lights go down.

But the pressure is different this time. The demand isn’t coming from industry insiders or PR teams. It’s coming from the streets, from fans who’ve decided that Kaakie’s comeback deserves a global stage. In 2024, during an interview with Giovani and A.J. Sarpong, the singer, born Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, confirmed she was plotting a return. “By God’s Grace, I am coming back into the music scene,” she said. “I have just not been silent; I have been working behind the scenes, and I haven’t been alone. I have had genuine support from my husband, pushing me to come back.”

That support may be about to face its biggest test yet—an arena of 20,000 people chanting for her name. Imagine it: The lights dim, the intro to ‘African Fever’ hits, and the crowd erupts before the first word is sung. Sarkodie steps back, the spotlight shifts, and Kaakie walks out, eight years of silence breaking in one moment. It’s the kind of scene that turns concerts into legend. Will Sarkodie’s management take the call? Will Kaakie, now a wife and mother, step back into the chaos of the stage for one night only? For now, the answer is still locked in The O2’s dressing rooms. But one thing is certain: if it happens, March 6, 2027 won’t just be another Rapperholic show. It’ll be the night Ghana got its voice back.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke