President Akufo-Addo Lauds Lebanese Community

The Lebanese Community in Ghana has marked the 10th anniversary of their Scholarship programme with the launch of an alumni network.

The well-executed Gala dinner happened in the presence of H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Lebanese Ambassador H.E Mr Maher Kheir, Minister for Education Hon. Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Members of Parliament, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Members from academia, celebrated musicians and media personalities, students among others.

Since its inception, the scholarship has provided financial support to many Ghanaian students to further their tertiary education in the fields of journalism, law and more recently, in the language and performing arts disciplines.

The beneficiary schools include the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), the University of Ghana, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Ghana School of Law.

In his address, President of the Republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid glowing tributes to the Lebanese community in Ghana for their huge investment to support government’s work to provide quality education in Ghana.

The President observed that through the scholarship, the Lebanese community has positively affected the lives of many Ghanaian students over the past ten years.

He commended the Community for being partners and agents of change in the Ghanaian society.

“This is proof of the bonds of friendship and cooperation that existed between the two countries for many years,” he stated.

He expressed appreciation to the Lebanese community for supporting the education of Ghana’s youth adding that “the generosity and dedication of the community towards the course of education are making real differences in the lives of several Ghanaian students studying at various centers of higher learning.”

H.E President Akufo-Addo also noted that through the scheme, hundreds of deserving Ghanaian students have been able to pursue and actualize their academic dreams and professional ambitions.

“Indeed the programme has transformed the lives of many students and contributed to the development of the country. The importance of education cannot be overemphasised,” he stated.

He added that, countries like Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea have tapped into the power of education to empower their citizens with skills and accelerated national development.

“The best way informed choices can be made by citizens is through education. Hence several initiatives by the government to ensure that many Ghanaians are educated despite financial constraints,” he stated.

He highlighted the importance of good partnerships like the Lebanese Scholarship Programme which could bring positive change and become a model for others to emulate.

He urged beneficiaries of the programme to make the best of the opportunities and make the nation proud.

He applauded the Lebanese community for their vision and generosity adding that the strong relationship between the two countries would be maintained to benefit other generations.

On his part, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana H.E Mr Maher Kheir, said Lebanese understood the transformative power of education, hence the scholarship programme to assist Ghanaian students.

He lauded the Lebanese community for investing in the sector and contributing to a brigher future.

H.E Mr. Maher Kheir, said the scholarship program has strengthened educational co-operation and deepened bilateral ties.

“This scholarship program has not only provided academic opportunities but has also created a profound bond between Lebanon and Ghana, transcending geographical boundaries” he stated.

He noted that over the past decade, the scholarship scheme has supported more than 600 students across the fields of Journalism, Law, Languages and Performing Arts.

However, the Community is even more inspired to reach many more students in various disciplines because of their firm belief in education as a path to social and economic freedom.

To this end, H.E Mr. Maher Kheir announced “We have further expanded the scheme to cover Film and Television, Public Relations and Translation students at UniMAC.”

The colorful ceremony also witnessed the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network (LESAN), a group of former beneficiaries who would undertake social and humanitarian projects to develop society.

A five-member executive committee comrpising of a President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and Organiser were officially inducted into office accompanied with the launch of the governing constitution.

The Ambassador commended the former students for their hardwork and honouring the confidence reposed in them.

“To our dear students who have been part of this program, you are the symbol of resilience, determination, and the shared spirit of learning and illumination. Your pursuit of knowledge is not only shaping your individual destinies but also contributing to the progress of our interconnected world” he added.

He challenged them to pursue partnerships and foster healthy relationships that will augur well for the alumni network while pledging the support of the community at all times.

“As we launch this Alumni Network, we look forward that you will strengthen the human, professional and social relationship between Lebanese and Ghanaians for greater impact. I wish you all the best in the future and we will always stand by your side on several significant projects” he stated.

The Lebanese Community donated a seed amount of GHC100,000 to aid the work of the alumni group as it begins its work.