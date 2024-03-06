Koforidua Hosts Independence Day Today

The Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, is hosting the 67th Independence Day parade, as several high-profile dignitaries are gracing the ceremony.

The theme for this year’s Independence Day parade is: “Our Democracy, Our Pride,” with a focus on reinforcing democratic values and promoting peace, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, is the Special Guest of Honour and will feature 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools and various traditional groups, all participating in the activities.

As early as Wednesday morning, there was a tight security presence and vehicular traffic across the principal streets of Koforidua leading to the Koforidua Youth Resource Center, where the event is taking place.

As such, some major roads, are seeing some asphalt overlay, street lights were being fixed, a move which has beautified the regional capital.

In today’s event, the people of the region, especially the regional capital, will not watch this year’s Independence Day anniversary parade on their TV screens but will have the opportunity for live participation.

Ahead of the parade celebration, there was a huge display of some heavy security vehicles and military helicopters flying over as part of the celebration.

Currently, there is heavy vehicular and human traffic following the influx of people, most especially the security men and women.

Meanwhile, all the major four roads leading to Koforidua have been awash with mini billboards of the big six of Ghana’s independence and the hoisting of Ghana flags, drumming home the significance of the ceremony.

-BY Daniel Bampoe