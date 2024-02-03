President Akufo-Addo Sacks 24 MMDCEs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the dismissal of 24 Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in accordance with the Constitution and the Local Government Act.

The President made the decision based on Article 243 (3) (b) of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014 (Act 936) and communicated his decision to the Minister of Local Government and Decentralisation, Dan Kwaku Botwe.

Among the MMDCEs who have been relieved of their duties are Martina Appiah Nyantakyi of Ahafo Ano North, Daniel Owiredu of Nkoranza South, Nii Lartey Ollenu of Amansie West, Alhaji Abdulai Adams of Pru East, Gmasombe Jerome Kofi Gyimah of Sene East, and Joseph Aidoo of Awutu Senya West.

Other MMDCEs who have been dismissed include Samuel Kwame Agyekum of Asuogyaman, Seth Asante of Atiwa West, Comfort Asante of New Juaben North, Isaac Kwadzo Buabeng of Nsawam Adoagyire, and Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumua of Adentan.

The President has written a letter to the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, to give immediate effect to the directive. President Akufo-Addo will also send a separate communication to nominate replacements for the dismissed MMDCEs.

This decision by the President is in line with his commitment to ensure effective and efficient local governance in the country.

The dismissals aim to bring in new leadership and fresh perspectives to drive development in the respective districts.

It is expected that the new appointees will work diligently to implement the government’s development agenda and contribute to the overall progress of Ghana.

The President’s directive has garnered mixed reactions, with some applauding the move as a necessary step towards improving local governance, while others express concern about the potential disruptions that may occur during the transition.

The President has assured the public that the replacements will be carefully chosen to ensure that qualified individuals with a strong commitment to serving their districts and advancing development are appointed to the positions.

Find the full list of dismissed MMDCES attached

By Vincent Kubi