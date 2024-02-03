President Akufo-Addo Nominates 26 New MMDCEs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has nominated 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) after dismissing 24 of them on February 2, 2024.

These nominations are pending approval by their respective Assemblies, in accordance with article 243 (1) of the Constitution.

The President’s nominees include:

1. Prince Dormaa Amoah for Ahafo Ano North

2. Oscar Asare Andoh for Amansie West

3. Dr. Amoateng Augustine Kwasi for Nkoranza South

4. Mohammed Haruna for Pru East

5. Samson Gbolu for Sene East

6. Moses Arhinful for Awutu Senya West

7. Nana Kweku Abban for Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira

8. Mavis Opokua Akonnor for Asuogyaman

9. Paddy Amponsah Douglas for Atiwa West

10. Prof. Edward Asante Antwi for New Juaben North

11. Owusu Arthur Emmanuel for Nsawam-Adoagyiri

12. Ebenezer Doku for Adentan

13. Ambrose Tsegah for Ga Central

14. Deborah Ampofo for Ga East

15. Michael Danquah for Weija Gbawe

16. Issah Chimsi Abdoulai for East Mamprusi

17. Bulator Kwaku Patrick for Krachi West

18. Felix Owusu Gyimah for Nkwanta South

19. Jacob K. Dumakawe for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba

20. Agana Albert Akugre for Bolga East

21. Anania Daniel Atampuba for Bawku West

22. Mahamud Forkah for Sissala West

23. Zuh Walter Wogbemase for Adaklu

24. Innocent Lynford Kwesi Tetteh for South Tongu

25. Alex Baidoo for Amenfi Central

26. Eric Essien for Nzema East

These nominations come after the President’s decision to dismiss 24 MMDCEs, providing an opportunity for new leadership and fresh perspectives in these municipalities and districts.

The nominees will now await the approval of their respective Assemblies, who will assess their qualifications and suitability for the role of Chief Executive.

This process is an important step in ensuring effective local governance and the efficient delivery of services to the people.

The appointment of MMDCEs plays a crucial role in the development and progress of every municipality and district. The President’s nominations reflect his commitment to selecting capable and dedicated individuals who will work towards the betterment of their communities.

The President’s decision to nominate these 26 new MMDCEs demonstrates his administration’s dedication to transparent and accountable governance at the local level. As these individuals begin their journeys as Chief Executives, they will carry the responsibility of representing their constituencies and working towards the socio-economic development of their respective areas.

If approved, these nominees will have the opportunity to implement policies and programs that address the needs and aspirations of the people they serve. It is hoped that their leadership will bring about positive change and foster inclusive development in their municipalities and districts.

The confirmation process for these nominations will undoubtedly be filled with anticipation as the Assemblies deliberate on the qualifications and abilities of each nominee. It is expected that the approved MMDCEs will be sworn in and commence their duties with a sense of purpose and determination to serve the people and advance the nation’s development agenda.

By Vincent Kubi