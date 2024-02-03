Samira Bawumia Cuts Sod For 700-Bed Dormitory At Ola

Second Lady Samira Bawumia with pickaxe, Ambassador Gina Blay (on her right) and others at the sod cutting ceremony

Second Lady Samira Bawumia has cut sod for the construction of a 700-unit dormitory bungalow at Ola Senior High School in Ho, Volta Region.

The project which is a legacy project marking the 70th Anniversary of the school is to alleviate the accommodation challenges facing the school.

It was initiated by the Past Ola Girls Association (POGA) as part of the celebration.

Today, February 3, 2024, marks the 70th year of the establishment of the school which is one of the oldest ones to be established pre-independence.

The school is currently faced with accommodation challenges and the dormitory, when completed will complement some of the old and somehow dilapidated existing ones.

The Second Lady after a short ceremony to break grounds for the project said “We hope that it serves the purpose for which it is being built.”

The anniversary celebration has drawn many dignitaries from near and far and prominent among them are the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia; Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Gina Ama Blay, who is a former student of the school and the Chairperson for the ceremony, officials from the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, among others.

The celebration is under the theme ‘Reminiscing 70 Years of Holistic Catholic Education: The Role of Stakeholders in Embracing Technology and Entrepreneurship for the Future.’

BY Gibril Abdul Razak