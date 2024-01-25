Primacy Of Ethics In PR Highlighted

Mawuko Afadzinu, President of IPR/Head, Brand and Marketing – Stanbic Bank Ghana

Mawuko Afadzinu, the President of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana and the Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank, has emphasised the significance of ethics and data analysis in the contemporary landscape of public relations. He said this during the 2024 New Year Lecture organised by the Directorate of Research, Innovation, and Development (DRID) of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

Addressing the audience on the theme, “Public Relations: Current Trends, Challenges, and 21st Century Opportunities,” Mr. Afadzinu said, “In the practice of PR, we cannot discount the primacy of ethics and data analysis. This is because at its core, PR is about creating value and sharing that value among the key stakeholders of the organisation. Achieving this successfully necessitates profound insights into the organisation and its various publics, and the effective sharing of that value must be rooted in ethical conduct.”

“Data is a transformative force that is currently shaping and will continue to shape the future of public relations practice. Disregarding its relevance undermines one’s effectiveness in the field, particularly in an era where social media is fundamentally altering the communications landscape,” he added.

Mawuko Afadzinu further highlighted the critical interplay between ethical considerations, data-driven insights, and the contemporary challenges faced by PR professionals. “The convergence of ethics and data is imperative for navigating the complexities of the modern PR landscape. As social media continues to redefine how information is disseminated, PR practitioners must adapt by harnessing the power of data to inform strategic decisions and uphold ethical standards,” he remarked.

Drawing attention to the multifaceted nature of the 21st-century PR environment, Mr. Afadzinu concluded, “To thrive in the ever-evolving realm of public relations, professionals must recognise that ethical principles and data-driven strategies are not mere facets but indispensable cornerstones. It is only through a harmonious integration of these elements that PR can fulfil its role in creating and sustaining meaningful relationships between organisations and their stakeholders.”