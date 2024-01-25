Atwima Kwanwoma Roots For Kyei Ofori

Kwaku Kyei Ofori

Some residents in the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency have urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote massively for Kwaku Kyei Ofori, an aspiring parliamentary candidate, during the Saturday’s primary poll.

They believe Kyei Ofori holds the key to unlock development for the constituency and create employment opportunities for them as well.

The constituency is noted for the cultivation of ginger and cassava, but the farmers in the area face daunting tasks in transporting their farm produce to market centres due to poor road network.

Mr. Kyei Ofori, at a meeting with some farmers in Foase, the district’s capital, assured them of his intention to set up ginger and cassava factories in the constituency.

The farmers, enthralled by the promise, urged NPP delegates to support Kwaku Kyei Ofori as the party’s parliamentary candidate, allowing him to bring his vision to life.

According to them, despite promises, the incumbent MP, Kofi Amankwa Manu, who also serves as Deputy Defense Minister, has failed to meet their expectations.

“It has been almost four years since we voted for this current MP and NPP but there is nothing to show for it,” they entreated.

“We call on the delegates in this constituency to vote for a selfless and development-oriented person. We need good roads and we want someone who can get us the development we need,” one of the farmers intimated.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Mr. Ofori said he met the farmers to let them know his vision and what he can do for the constituency when given the mandate to represent the constituency.

He added that he hoped to support the establishment of a factory that would make ginger chips and ginger powder for domestic consumption.

A Daily Guide Report