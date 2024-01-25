I Want To Develop Mpohor – NPP Aspirant

Philip Cobbinah

An aspiring Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mpohor Constituency of the Western Region, Philip Cobbinah has made it clear that developing the area to befit its status would be his number one priority.

He said the constituency is one of the strongholds of the ruling party and mentioned however that it seems the area has been deprived of its development.

“But I am the rightful person to redeem the constituency from its current alleged predicaments,” he asserted.

He indicated, “I am coming because of my vision and development agenda for the constituency”.

Mr. Cobbinah who is in the race with the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), John Saani and a former MP, Alex Agyekum pointed out that eventhough the two contenders are a threat, he is not perturbed.

“I know God’s time is the best time and I believe this is my time and I am not worried about those I am in the race with”, he emphasized.

He pointed out that the reception he has received from the delegates has been great and that they are rooting for him to lead them to retain the seat for NPP and to bring development to Mpohor.

“I have received great support from the delegates and I have been listening to their concerns which I will work on if elected as the candidate,”he indicated.

He pledged to exhibit good servant leadership skills if he gets the nod of the delegates in the upcoming contest.

He expressed confidence in winning the primaries and to do everything within his power to bring on board all members, supporters and sympathisers of the party to embark on vigorous campaign to help the party achieve its goal of breaking the eight.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi