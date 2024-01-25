John Mbroh Is New NPRA CEO

John Kwaning Mbroh

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed John Kwaning Mbroh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).

Mr. Mbroh, whose appointment takes effect from February 1, 2024, replaces Hayford Atta Krufi, who proceeds on retirement after holding the position since 2017, according to a statement signed by Nana Sifa Twum Head, Corporate Affairs, NPRA.

Mr. Mbroh, a management member of the NPRA and currently the Director of Standards and Compliance at the Authority, has taken charge of the core mandate under Section 7 of Act 766 of 2008.

Mr. Mbroh is well versed in pension systems and administration and has been the Coordinator of the Authority’s Risk-Based Supervision System (RBSS) deployment which seeks to strategically move the Authority from a compliance-based to a risk-based approach.

Until 2018 when he joined the NPRA, he worked as a Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer, Head of the Department of Accountancy Studies and Director of the Business Advisory Directorate of the Cape Coast Technical University between January 2006 and December 2017.

A former business student of St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast, Mr. Mbroh holds a BSc in Accounting & Finance and an MSc in Finance & Accounting from the London South Bank University, London, England.