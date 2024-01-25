GMA-USA To Unveil Nominees

Piesie Esther

Don’s Music Production, organisers of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA), at a press soiree in Accra last Friday, revealed that the nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony will be unveiled on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

According to the organisers, the fifth edition of the awards ceremony is scheduled for August 17, 2024, and nominations for the various categories are already open.

They also stated that songs must have been released between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023, in order to be eligible for nominations.

The coveted Artiste of the Year, Best Afropop Artiste, Discovery Act of the Year, Rapper of the Year, Female Artiste of the Year, Male Artiste of the Year, Best Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Best Male Vocalist of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year are just a few of the categories in which artistes and their works will be honoured this year.

The purpose of the press soiree, according to its organisers, was to gather opinions about the awards from members of the media and the music business professionals and to propose improvements that would benefit the Ghanaian music scene.

Speaking at the event, Dennis Boafo, also known as Don D, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Don’s Music Production, stated that the purpose of the media interaction was to share the organisers’ thoughts about the awards because the ceremony has had difficult times with the media in the past.

He claims that Ghanaian music has gained popularity in the United States of America (USA) since GMA-USA’s founding.

Black Sherif took the top honour, Artiste of the Year, in the previous awards presentation. Piesie Esther, Samini, and Camidoh were the other winners.

By George Clifford Owusu