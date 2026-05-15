PSG Clinch Record 14th Ligue 1 Title

PSG clinched their record-extending 14th French Ligue 1 title and fifth consecutive crown after a 2-0 victory against their closest rivals, Lens

Paris Saint-Germain secured a record-extending 14th Ligue 1 title after defeating title rivals, RC Lens, to seal the championship with one game remaining.

PSG needed only a draw to confirm the title, but goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute, Ibrahim Mbaye earned a decisive victory at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The triumph also marked PSG’s fifth consecutive Ligue 1 crown and continued their dominance of French football, having now won 12 of the last 14 league titles.

Manager, Luis Enrique, described the latest success as the toughest title his side has won since he took charge in 2023.

“This is the sweetest and hardest title to win — the hardest of the three years we’ve had here,” he said, while praising Lens for pushing PSG throughout the campaign.

PSG remain the most successful club in Ligue 1 history, moving further ahead of AS Saint-Étienne, who have won the title 10 times.

The champions will conclude their league season away to city rivals Paris FC on Sunday before turning attention to the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 against Arsenal F.C. on May 30 as they aim to retain their European crown.

Meanwhile, Lens will shift focus to the Coupe de France Final 2026, where they face OGC Nice on May 22.