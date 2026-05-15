27th TGMA: Asiama Wins ‘Best Male Vocal Performance’

Asiama

Kumasi-based singer, songwriter, and producer, Asiama, won ‘Best Male Vocal Performance’ at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

He was also nominated for the Record of the Year with ‘Akoma’.

For many listeners hearing his name for the first time, the immediate response was simple:

“Who is he?”

There is a stillness in Asiama’s vocals that allows listeners to feel every lyric deeply. His voice carries emotional honesty, vulnerability, restraint, and spiritual depth in a way that feels increasingly rare within contemporary music.

Many also remember his appearance at age 12 on X Factor (Glo), where his performance deeply moved judges including Reggie Rockstone, M.I Abaga, and the late Mrs. Onyeka Onwenu.

The world surrounding Asiama has also been shaped by the broader creative direction and artistic vision of Be.love, with emotionally immersive and symbolically driven storytelling led by Tina, ‘Belove’ Atiemo.

At its core, ‘Akoma’ explores the emotional and spiritual conflict between desire and conscious pleas for divine strength to overcome the temptations of the heart and mind.

For many listeners, Asiama’s breakthrough feels less like the arrival of a new artiste and more like the emergence of a voice people were waiting to hear.

Together, the achievement marked a remarkable trifecta of firsts: a debut single, first nomination, and first major TGMA win. The song was produced by musical prodigy Kwame Yeboah.