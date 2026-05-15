Omotailor London Expands Creative Legacy With ASIKO Launch

Omotailor (M) at a fashion awards event

Award-winning designer, Omotailor London, has announced the upcoming launch of ASIKO, a remarkable new sister collection inspired by the beauty, heritage, and timeless artistry of Àdìrẹ fabric.

Following the success of the Kadara Collection, ASIKO represents a bold new expression of African luxury fashion, one that blends cultural authenticity with modern elegance. Rooted in Yoruba tradition, the collection celebrates the enduring relevance of handcrafted African textiles while presenting them through contemporary and sophisticated designs.

The name ASIKO, meaning “time” in Yoruba, reflects the collection’s message of timeless style, cultural preservation, and creative evolution. Designed for the modern woman who embraces heritage with confidence and grace, the collection showcases the richness of African identity through fashion.

Crafted entirely in premium Àdìrẹ fabrics, ASIKO features refined silhouettes, artistic detailing, and statement pieces that honour traditional craftsmanship while embracing global fashion standards. The collection embodies elegance, individuality, and the spirit of African storytelling through design.

With ASIKO, Omotailor London continues its mission of redefining African fashion on the global stage by promoting indigenous fabrics and celebrating the creativity embedded in African culture.

The highly anticipated collection is expected to attract fashion enthusiasts, creatives, and industry leaders who appreciate the fusion of tradition and contemporary luxury.

As anticipation builds toward the official unveiling, ASIKO promises to stand as a powerful symbol of timeless fashion, cultural pride, and innovative African design.