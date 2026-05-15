Fire Service Embarks On ‘Catch Them Young’

One of the fire officers taking pupils through the sensitisation programme

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has taken its sensitisation drive to basic schools within the region.

The move formed part of the command’s “Catch Them Young” agenda, which seeks to equip young people with the requisite knowledge and skills to observe safety and prevent fire outbreaks within their homes and communities.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) I, Mabel Nanee-Tamakloe, led personnel from the Regional Public Education Team, to educate the students and staff on safe handling of naked flames.

They were also taken through safe use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), safe electrical practices, and the importance of observing daily fire safety practices and protocols at home and school.

ADO I Linda Afua Pongo, Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Regional GNFS, explained that the initiative was also to inculcate fire safety knowledge in the young ones so it becomes a culture they would live with as they grow.

“We want to catch them young starting from the basic schools, and we are in talks with the Ministry of Education to include fire safety in the school curriculum, so that as they grow, it becomes a culture that they live with,” she stressed.

She encouraged the pupils to practice what they had been taught in their homes, to help reduce incidents of fire outbreaks and related issues in the region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi