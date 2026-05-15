‘NPP Needs Stronger Party Structures’

Sylvester Tetteh and some of the NPP executives

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary aspirant, Sylvester Tetteh, has stressed the need for stronger party structures as the party works to rebuild and consolidate support across the country.

He also emphasised the need for unity and effective communication, particularly on the part of the party’s communicators.

Mr. Tetteh stated this when he engaged a cross section of NPP executives at various levels in the Western Region.

It was part of his nationwide consultation tour during which he is engaging regional and constituency executives of NPP to, among others, explain to them why he deserves to be the next General Secretary of the party.

As part of the tour, he visited NPP executives in Sekondi, Essikado-Ketan, Kwesimintsim and Takoradi constituencies.

The rest included Effia, Wassa East, Shama, Ahanta West and Mpohor constituencies.

The Western Regional meetings focused on discussions about the future of the party, internal organisation and strategies to strengthen the NPP ahead of the 2028 general election.

Mr. Tetteh used the engagements to interact with party executives and supporters on issues affecting the NPP at both the regional and constituency levels.

He indicated that the consultations form part of efforts to build stronger engagement with the grassroots and gather ideas on repositioning the party for future electoral success.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi