BARBEE Celebrates Birthday With Nima Children

BARBEE in a pose with the children

Rather than marking her birthday with a traditional nightclub celebration, international African-Jamaican recording artist, BARBEE, chose to spend her special day giving back to the Nima community in Accra.

For her first birthday celebration in Ghana, the singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur hosted a heartwarming event in Nima, where she celebrated with children and families from the local community.

Known for her vibrant music, glamorous style, and commitment to empowering others, BARBEE transformed her birthday into a meaningful day of joy, inspiration, and connection.

The event brought together children and parents for an afternoon filled with games, laughter, and celebration. BARBEE cut her birthday cake alongside the youth and personally served each child with love and care.

The children enjoyed an assortment of treats, including cupcakes, cookies, biscuits, juices, and sodas. Toys were also distributed, bringing excitement and smiles to many of the young attendees.

She shared a powerful message about the importance of education, reminding the children that studying hard and believing in themselves can open doors to limitless opportunities.

“Your voice matters. Your dreams matter. Education is one of the most powerful tools you have to create the life you want,” she stated.

BARBEE is an internationally recognised recording artist whose career has spanned the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa. She has performed at prestigious events including the Nelson Mandela Tribute at the United Nations and has appeared at the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, and American Music Awards.

Her music blends Afro-pop, reggae fusion, and global pop influences, reflecting her Jamaican roots and international perspective.

BARBEE’s impact in Ghana extends beyond her birthday celebration. She has visited several girls’ schools, where she speaks to students about confidence, self-worth, and pursuing their dreams.

Currently based in Ghana while working on new music and visual projects, BARBEE continues to strengthen her connection to Africa and her cultural roots.

Her latest single, ‘Start Over,’ reflects themes of resilience, healing, and new beginnings, mirroring the positive message she shares with young people.