Port City, AshantiGold 04, Debibi United Secure Historic Premier League Promotion

Three clubs have officially earned promotion to the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League after emerging winners of their respective zones in the Access Bank Division One League.

Port City sealed qualification after clinching the Zone Three title, while FC AshantiGold 04 finished top of Zone Two to secure a place in Ghana’s topflight competition.

Debibi United completed the list of promoted clubs following an impressive 3-1 playoff victory over Tamale City on Wednesday to confirm their qualification.

The achievement marks a historic milestone for all three clubs, as each side will compete in the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history.

Port City and FC AshantiGold 04 secured automatic promotion through consistent performances across the season, while Debibi United battled through the playoffs to book their place among Ghana’s elite clubs.

Their qualification signals the beginning of a new chapter as the trio prepares for the challenge of competing in the country’s highest football division next season.

By Wletsu Ransford