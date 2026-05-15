Cameroon’s Eseme Stuns Saminu, Amoah To Win Men’s 100m Final

Joseph Paul Amoah and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu

The 2026 African Seniors Athletics Championships (ASAC) being hosted in Accra continued at the University of Ghana Stadium as Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Edwin Gadayi were all in action on the second day but they missed out on medals in the men’s 100m event.

Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme powered to victory in the men’s 100m final clocking 10.25 seconds to win gold.

While Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Joseph Paul Amoah missed out on medals.

There was a lengthy delay after the race as officials reviewed the results following the close finish among the athletes. The hold-up also left Team Ghana waiting with bated breath to confirm the final placings of Joseph Paul Amoah and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu.

After the review, Amoah was confirmed in fourth place with a time of 10.32 seconds, narrowly missing out on a medal, while Saminu finished sixth in the same time of 10.32 seconds.

Eseme eventually emerged as the winner after edging a competitive field in a tense final that kept spectators waiting for the official confirmation.

Both Saminu and Amoah had impressed in the heats and semifinals heading into the final, but were unable to secure podium places despite strong performances in front of the home crowd.