Antoine Semenyo Shortlisted For Premier League Player Of The Season Award

Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo, has earned a place among the Premier League’s elite after being nominated for the 2025/26 EA SPORTS Player of the Season award following a sensational campaign for Bournemouth and Manchester City.

The 26-year-old forward has enjoyed the finest season of his career, scoring 16 league goals and providing four assists in a breakthrough year that has elevated his status among the Premier League’s most influential attackers.

Semenyo, who began the season at Bournemouth before completing a January move to Manchester City, has emerged as one of the division’s standout performers and currently sits third in the Premier League scoring chart.

The Ghanaian attacker is shortlisted alongside some of the biggest names in English football, including Manchester City teammate, Erling Haaland, Arsenal trio Declan Rice, Gabriel and David Raya, Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, Brentford striker, Igor Thiago, and Nottingham Forest midfielder, Morgan Gibbs-White.

Premier League organisers highlighted Semenyo’s seamless transition following his move to the Etihad Stadium, noting that he made an immediate impact under Pep Guardiola.

“Ghana international Semenyo played a starring role for two clubs this season, joining Man City in the January transfer window after a stunning start to 2025/26 at AFC Bournemouth,” the Premier League said in its citation.

The statement added that the Black Stars forward adapted quickly to Guardiola’s tactical demands and delivered consistently across multiple attacking positions.

Semenyo’s nomination marks another major milestone for Ghanaian football on the international stage and places him among a select group of African players competing for one of English football’s most prestigious individual honours.

The forward’s explosive pace, physical presence and versatility have made him a key figure for both club and country this season, with his performances also strengthening his reputation ahead of Ghana’s upcoming international assignments.