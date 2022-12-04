Public Urged To Support Textiles Tax Stamp Enforcement

Mr. Kissi showing the media the proposed tax stamp

TEX STYLES Ghana (TSG), producers of GTP and Woodin fabrics, has urged the public to support the implementation of the tax stamp to help curb the piracy of authentic fabrics.

According to the fabric maker and key distributor of Vlisco in Ghana, piracy was a big challenge in the textile industry.

Sales Manager at TSG, Emmanuel Debrah Kissi, said the implementation of the Textiles Tax Stamps could be a game changer if implemented with the task force to ensure compliance by importers.

“Customers are enjoined to join in protecting the local textile industry by ensuring all product have the tax stamps and are original, genuine and authentic,” he said.

He said the tax stamps, which would be implemented in March 2023, would have the colours indicating if the textile was produced in the country or imported.

“Apart from that, customers must also look at the batch number on the fabric which should match with that on the salvage,” he said.

Mr. Kissi, highlighting some of the challenges facing the company, said although the zero-rated VAT incentive for local textiles manufacturer has supported the industry, the gain is being eroded by the current economic challenge.

Mr. Kissi was speaking with a group of media personnel during an engagement at the TSG head office in Tema.

The meeting afforded the media a first-hand view of the operations of TSG as well as the innovation Woodin is undertaking as a top textile retailer with 22 stores across the continent.

Head of Marketing at Woodin, Georgina Mensah, said the Woodin is a brand for the young and vibrant generation and has over the years worked with local designers to create exciting campaigns and ready to wear collections for the local and international markets.

“Woodin focuses on men’s shirts, ladies wear and fashion accessories in limited edition fabrics, about 90 % of this ready to wear attires are made in Ghana,” she said.

She said Woodin is keen on improving entrepreneurial spirit of the young which is why the brand is collaborating with Shoe Fabrik, a local footwear manufacturing company in the Eastern Region of the country.

“The company operates a social inclusive and sustainable business model, 70 per cent of its workforce are women below 35 years ensuring empowerment of women within the community it operates in. Such businesses are a right fit for a Woodin collaboration,” she added.

Technical Training Manager, Kwaku Adae, took the media on a tour of the manufacturing plant affording them the rare opportunity to see how the textiles are made from start to finish.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri