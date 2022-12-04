Debt Exchange: Your Investments Are Safe- Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says treasury bills are completely exempted from domestic debt restructuring ahead of government plans to announce full details tomorrow Monday December 5, 2022.

According to him, all holders will be paid the full value of their investments on maturity.

He pointed out that the government is working hard to minimise the impact of domestic debt exchange on investors holding government bonds.

In a statement issued on Sunday December 4, 2022, Ofori-Atta assured “small investors, individuals and other vulnerable groups” that their investments are safe.

He said the aim of the domestic debt exchange is to help restore macroeconomic stability.

“We are confident that these measures will contribute to restoring macroeconomic stability,” Ofori-Atta said.

Ahead of the full announcement, he said: “Treasury bills are completely exempted and all holders will be paid the full value of their investments on maturity.”

“There will be no haircut on the principal of bonds. Individual holders of bonds will not be affected,” he added.

Read the full statement below:

By Vincent Kubi