Nigerian Caged For Beheading Sex Worker

The accused being taken to Prison custody

The Teshie Magistrate Court in the Greater Accra Region has remanded a Nigerian into prison custody for beheading an alleged sex worker at Spintex.

The 34-year-old accused, Daniel Dennis, during a court hearing on Thursday, said that he killed his victim in self-defense.

The court also heard that the woman who has since been identified as Vivian allegedly got into a fight with the accused person after he prevented her from smoking weed in his room at Spintex.

The accused person was picked up by the Police after his landlord discovered a dismembered body inside his locked room.

The case has since been adjourned to March 30, 2023.

BY Daniel Bampoe