Rally Strongly Behind Me For Victory 2024- Bawumia Tells Diaspora Members

The Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a passionate plea to members of the NPP’s external branches to come together and support the party for a victorious outcome in the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Regardless of which candidates they supported in the recent primaries, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the crucial role that the NPP Diaspora branches play in the party’s success.

Addressing the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Dr. Bawumia expressed his gratitude towards the diaspora branches, acknowledging their significant contributions to the party’s fortunes. He stressed that their involvement in the upcoming elections would be essential.

In recognition of the diaspora branches’ importance, Dr. Bawumia highlighted that his campaign had established a special structure for Diaspora affairs.

He named the members of the diaspora coordination team, including Dr. Akwasi Acheampong, Amponsah Stonash, Obaa Yaa Frimpong, Richard Gyamfi, Emmanuel Attafuah, and Kingsley Agyemang.

This team would work towards leveraging the exceptional talents and ideas from the diaspora to strengthen the national campaign strategy.

During his address, the NPP Flagbearer assured all party members of his commitment to inclusivity and unity.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for everyone to set aside their differences and unite for the party’s success in breaking the “eight-year cycle” of alternating political power.

He also emphasized the importance of winning the majority in Parliament in December.

Dr. Bawumia acknowledged that unity must not be taken for granted, urging party members and diaspora branches to work diligently towards the common goal.

He pledged his dedication to welcome all party members, regardless of whom they had supported in the primaries.

He declared his intention to stand with them, emphasizing his inclusive nature and desire to unify the NPP.

The NPP International Conference witnessed the presence of representatives from the party’s external branches across the globe.

This international gathering served as a platform to rally support and ensure the cohesion of NPP members worldwide ahead of the crucial 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi