Former Minister John Akologu Tia Is Dead

John Akologu Tia, a prominent politician and former Minister of Information, has purportedly passed away following a brief illness.

The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by Abdallah Salifu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Upper East Regional Communications Officer.

Mr. Tia breathed his last at the Upper East Regional Hospital on Sunday, March 24.

His death comes as a shock to many who admired his dedication and service to the nation.

John Akologu Tia began his political career in 1982, when he assumed the role of Press Secretary of the Upper East Regional Secretariat of Peoples Defence Committees/Workers Defence Committees established by the Provisional National Defence Council military government.

His passion for politics propelled him to be elected as a Member of Parliament for the Talensi constituency in the 1992 parliamentary elections, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He served as a Member of Parliament for Talensi from January 1993 until 2012 when he lost to Robert Nachinab Doameng in the General Election.

In addition to his role as an MP, Tia also served as a Member of the ECOWAS Parliament. In 2009, he was appointed by President Mills as Minister for Information, a position he held until 2012.

In 2016, Tia announced his decision to no longer contest in parliamentary elections, showcasing his commitment to other pursuits.

Survived by four children, he had expressed his intention to focus on full-time farming after his ambassadorial role in Cuba, with the aim of contributing to the country’s food security efforts.

By Vincent Kubi