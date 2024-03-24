Mahama Have Nothing To Lose After Poor Performance In 2024 – Bawumia

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) International Conference in Johannesburg on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the NPP, pledged to be more accountable to Ghanaians if elected as President, in comparison to his main contender, former President John Mahama.

During the conference, Dr. Bawumia explained that as a first-time president, he would be more accountable to the people of Ghana due to his opportunity to seek re-election in the future. In contrast, he argued that Mahama, who will only be serving one term, would not have to return to Ghanaians and seek re-election, therefore diminishing his accountability to the people.

Apart from his track record as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his hard work, credibility, and vision for the future of Ghana as reasons why he should be voted for. Highlighting the importance of credible leadership, he declared that Ghana needed a leader who could address generational problems and combat corruption.

According to Dr. Bawumia, his policies as Vice President have already demonstrated his problem-solving abilities and commitment to fighting corruption.

He referred to various initiatives he spearheaded, including the digital national identity system, the national property address system, mobile money interoperability, and the digitalization of public services. Other policies mentioned were the delivery of essential drugs to remote regions through drones, the implementation of the “One Ambulance One Constituency” initiative, and the Agenda 111 hospitals project.

Dr. Bawumia also remarked on his dedication to the fight against corruption, claiming to have shown stronger commitment in this regard compared to former President Mahama.

He cited the digitalization of public services as an effective means to combat corruption and criticized Mahama for allegedly paying lip service to the issue without implementing substantial policies during his time as President.

As the 2024 elections draw nearer, Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to vote for a leader with a proven track record, problem-solving abilities, and innovative ideas.

He concluded by emphasizing his commitment to being accountable to the people of Ghana and his determination to address the nation’s challenges effectively.

The upcoming elections will decide who will lead Ghana in tackling critical issues such as corruption and generational problems.

The promises made by Dr. Bawumia and the comparison drawn between his accountability and that of John Mahama will undoubtedly form key considerations for voters.

By Vincent Kubi