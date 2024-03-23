NRSA Fires Mahama Over Okada Business

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, has reasserted that the operation of ‘Okada’ remains illegal in Ghana, in contradiction to promises made by National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, to legalize commercial motorbike operations.

Mr. Mahama’s commitment to legalizing the ‘okada’ business came during an engagement with residents of Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. He assured supporters that training and registration programs would be put in place to ensure regulated operations of commercial motorbikes.

Nevertheless, speaking at the launch of the 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign, Ing. Adonteng clarified that current legal provisions in Ghana prohibit the utilization of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes.

He stated, “The law does not permit motorcycles or tricycles to be used for commercial purposes. They are restricted to delivery or courier services as outlined by the regulations. This is the mandate enforced by the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service.”

Despite ongoing engagements with motor riders and efforts to enhance safety practices and reduce fatalities, Ing. Adonteng emphasized adherence to the existing Road Traffic Regulations, LI 2180.

He highlighted the Authority’s strategy of training and sensitizing motorbike riders to improve safety standards but maintained the stance against commercial operations.

In conclusion, Ing. Adonteng’s statements underscore the NRSA’s unwavering commitment to enforcing current laws and regulations regarding the operation of ‘Okada’ and other similar vehicles in the country.

By Vincent Kubi