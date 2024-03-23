EC Clarifies Biometric Verification Device Memo

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has moved to address recent speculations surrounding the security of its Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) following the circulation of a memo titled “Return of biometric verification devices” purportedly signed by the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations.

In a memo dated Thursday, March 7, the EC instructed its regional offices, including Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Central, Upper East, Savannah, Northern, North East, Western North, and Volta, to return all outstanding Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) to the head office.

A statement released on Friday, March 22, 2024, clarified that the memo was part of routine communication aimed at ensuring accountability and proper return of all electoral equipment, including BVDs, to the Commission’s custody. The EC emphasized that there were no thefts of BVDs from their storage facilities, contrary to rumors circulating on social media.

The only items reported stolen were five laptops, distinct from the BVDs, and with no direct impact on the integrity of elections.

The Commission assured the public that the BVDs are equipped with advanced security features that prevent their misuse without proper activation within the established electoral framework.

The EC reiterated its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity in its operations and safeguarding the credibility of the electoral process. It called on the public and all stakeholders to exercise accuracy and responsibility in information dissemination to prevent the propagation of unverified speculations that could erode public trust in the democratic processes.

In conclusion, the Electoral Commission reassured the public that the security and integrity of the Biometric Verification Devices are safeguarded through robust procedures and advanced features, underscoring the Commission’s dedication to ensuring transparent and accountable electoral procedures.

