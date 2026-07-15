Relief Items Reach Volta Flood Victims

James Gunu receiving the items from NADMO officials

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has received and handed over relief items from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the 12 districts affected by the recent floods in the region.

The items, presented to the Volta Regional Director of NADMO, Pascal Agbagba, form part of the government’s emergency response to support thousands of residents displaced by the floods and to ease the hardship caused by the disaster.

Receiving the items, Mr. Gunu commended NADMO for its swift response and assured residents that the relief supplies would be distributed promptly, fairly and transparently to all affected communities.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting flood victims and helping communities recover from the devastating effects of the disaster.

The Regional Minister, however, noted that the government’s intervention alone would not be sufficient to address the scale of destruction caused by the floods. He therefore appealed to corporate organisations, faith-based institutions, non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and individuals to support ongoing relief efforts by donating food items, clothing, bedding and other essential supplies to affected families.

According to the Regional Minister, the widespread destruction of homes, farmlands and other property requires a coordinated response from all stakeholders to help victims rebuild their lives and restore their livelihoods.

Mr. Gunu expressed confidence that with unity and sustained support from both the government and development partners, the affected communities would recover and emerge stronger.

Several communities across the Volta Region were inundated following days of heavy rainfall, forcing many residents from their homes and causing extensive damage to farms, public infrastructure and private property. The government, through NADMO, has since intensified relief efforts in the affected districts while appealing for additional support to meet the growing humanitarian needs.

The brief presentation ceremony was attended by the Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Richmond Edem Kpotosu; the Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor, Municipal and District Chief Executives as well as Municipal and District NADMO Directors.

From Daniel K Orlando, Ho