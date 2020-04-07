Republic Bank Supports Covid-19 Fight With $2m

Republic Bank

Republic Financial Holdings Limited has announced that the Group will be making a $2 million contribution collectively across all of the territories in which it operates, namely, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Guyana, Barbados, Ghana, Suriname, Cayman Islands, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Maarten, Anguilla and Dominica.

In making the announcement, President & CEO of the Group, Nigel Baptiste, stated that “The full extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding before our eyes is epochal.

“While the Group is committed to helping our clients survive the economic impact, there is so much more that is needed to be done at the society level.

“No country is immune from this virus and given our preference for open borders, we all must be interested in what happens elsewhere.

“Management of this virus requires global collective responsibility”

The pledge of $2 million across all its territories, falls under its Power to Make a Difference programme, and is being specifically targeted to address some of the key immediate requirements in the fight against COVID-19.

The funding is targeted to assist with the purchase and provision of critical needs such as ventilators, PPE equipment, testing kits, food and supplies for the healthcare workers as well as supporting the all-important social distancing messages.

Members of the Republic Group have already taken numerous steps to safeguard the wellbeing of their clients and staff, while ensuring the provision of essential banking services.

And theGroup has also reached out to its clients to provide cash flow relief to those affected by the disruption brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of this total, an amount of GHS1.1 million ($200,000.00) has been earmarked for Ghana.

Among the beneficiaries identified are: President’s COVID-19 Trust Fund, Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), Kumasi South General Hospital, and, together with the generous support of our staff, to various communities also affected.

According to the Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana, Farid Antar, the donation is to assist Government and other stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19 as Ghana strives to overcome the pandemic.

“We are all in this together and through our resilience, discipline and unity of purpose we will be successful!”

By Melvin Tarlue