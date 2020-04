The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Network Ghana, a Business club for selected topmost CEOs in Ghana, is scheduled to make some Ghc 200,000 donation to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

According a document from the Ghana CEO Summit, the donation ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Jubilee House.

The amount to be donated is the first tranche of a targeted GHC1 million.

By Melvin Tarlue