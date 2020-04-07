Miss England 2019 Returns Home To Fight Covid-19

Bhasha Mukherjee, Miss England 2019

An Indian-origin doctor who emerged Miss England 2019, has returned to the UK to support the fight against coronavirus.

Bhasha Mukherjee was embarking on charity works overseas but has had to move back to England.

She is a specialist in respiratory medicine, according to a CNN report.

Her return comes as Britain recorded more than 48,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 5,000 deaths as at Monday, April 6.

The above figures were released by the Johns Hopkins University.

The 24 years old beauty queen, DGN Online understands, had taken career break as a junior doctor to focus on her charity works.

Early March 2020, she was in India for four weeks on behalf of Coventry Mercia Lions Club, a development and community charity for which she was ambassador.

Mukherjee will be in self-isolation for one to two weeks before she can return to work as a doctor at the Pilgrim Hospital.

By Melvin Tarlue