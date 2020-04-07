Update: Boris Johnson Sleeps In Intensive Care

Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister passed his Monday night in intensive care due to coronavirus, report says.

Boris Johnson was placed in intensive care on Monday evening, April 6.

He had earlier been taken to the St Thomas Hospital in central London on Sunday evening over “persistent symptoms” of coronavirus as reported by Downing Street.

His condition is reported to have “worsened” on Monday, hence his transfer to the intensive care unit.

DGN Online continues to monitor his health situation.

By Melvin Tarlue