Wilmar, Eastern Region MMDCEs Support Covid-19 Relief Fund

Wilmar Africa, producer of Frytol, has donated Gh¢ 900,000 worth of food items to the coronavirus (Covid-19)relief fund set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The organization has also provided a cash amount of GH ¢100,000 to the Fund.

The Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from the Eastern region have also presented a cash amount of GH¢100,000 to the fund.

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo, receiving the donations thanked the donors for the gesture.

He added that the food items in particular donated by Wilmar Africa was timely as the government was feeding some 400,000 people in deprived communities.

President Akufo-Addo upon setting up the fund donated his three months salary to the fund.

The move was followed by the Vice president and some other government officials.

