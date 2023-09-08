Rev. Wengam In 3-Hour Continuous Prayer Session

Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam

Rev. Dr. Wengam and wife, Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam, who is the National President of the Ministers’ Wives Association, have paid an Apostolic visit to the Central Region “B” of Assemblies of God, Ghana. The visit marked the first anniversary of Rev. Dr. Wengam’s tenure as leader of the church.

He led a three-hour non-stop prayer session with pastors and their spouses, retired ministers and their spouses, as well as widows of pastors.

The General Superintendent particularly prayed for people with special needs, churches who require lands to build, and resources to complete church buildings and other projects.

Rev. Wengam crowned the prayer session with a powerful sermon on “How to Stay Pure by not Sharing in the Sins of Others.”

Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam presented a piece of cloth and cash to each widow and retired pastors’ wife. She also gave a cash gift to each retired minister and cloth to every pastor’s wife and lady pastor in attendance.

The Central Region “B” of Assemblies of God, Ghana led by the Regional Superintendent Rev. Efinu Obiako presented plaques to the first couple of the church in recognition of “their visionary and kind leadership style.”