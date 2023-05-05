Rick Ross Endorses ‘5th Dimension’

Popular American rapper Rick Ross, aka Ricky Rozay, has rallied support for Stonebwoy’s fifth studio album ‘5th Dimension’.

The Maybach Music label boss reposted the album on his Instagram story on Monday.

This is not the first time Rozay has shown love to Stonebwoy’s new album. The rapper also dropped a fire emoji comment under Stonebwoy’s post announcing the release of the project.

Stonebwoy released his much-anticipated fifth studio album ‘5th Dimension’ on April 28, 2023, via Burniton Music Group and Def Jam Recordings.

The 17-track album features both local and international artistes such as Stormzy, Angelique Kidjo, Davido, DJ Maphorisa, Shaggy, Dexta Daps amongst others.

The album’s lead single, ‘Life & Money’ (featuring Grammy-winning rapper Stormzy), currently peaks at No. 1 on Ghana’s Apple Music songs chart. ‘Far Away’, ‘Forget’, ‘Secret Lover’ (featuring Jamaican singer Dexta Daps), the Oxlade & Tiwa Savage-assisted ‘Therapy’ remake, ‘More Of You’, ‘Ava Wum Lo’, ‘Run Am’ (featuring Mereba), and ‘Into The Future’ rounded out the Top 100’s top 10, barely 24 hours after its release.