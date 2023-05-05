‘We Support Bawumia Because Of His Competence’

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief Akilu Sayibu

A former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority and the 2012 NPP parliamentary candidate of the Tamale North Constituency, Chief Akilu Sayibu, has explained that his support for the flagbearership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is based on his competence and integrity, and not because he is a Muslim.

Speaking to the media in Tamale, Chief Akilu Sayibu, who is also a member of the Council of Patrons of the NPP in the Northern Region, noted that Dr. Bawumia is the best for the NPP in its efforts to break the eight, and should be supported by all.

Chief Akilu further opined that, Dr. Bawumia, who has served the NPP with absolute dedication and loyalty, has the experience and what it takes to become the next President of Ghana.

Chief Akilu, who was also a member of the 2020 Campaign Team of the NPP in the Northern Region, described as primitive, those campaigning along religion and tribal lines. He, therefore, cautioned culprits to desist from going on that tangent, since “the impending presidential primaries of the NPP was neither to elect a tribal overlord nor a conference to elect the next Pope for the Vatican or Imam of Mecca.”

Responding to a question on the possibility of the NPP breaking the eight, Chief Akilu observed that if breaking the eight was impossible, then the thought of a former or retired President to also stage a comeback after enjoying his ex gratia is simply a mirage.

Chief Akilu expressed high optimism that Dr. Bawumia will win both the internal as well as the 2024 general elections, and therefore passionately appealed to the delegates at both the special congress and the main primaries to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia in the interest of mother Ghana.