Kwabena Boateng Calls For Unity In NPP After Ejisu By-Election Victory

In a statement following his electoral victory as the Member of Parliament-elect for Ejisu, Kwabena Boateng has underscored the critical need to engage disenchanted members within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they gear up for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Boateng’s call for unity and inclusivity within the party comes at a crucial juncture, signaling his intention to bridge gaps and solidify internal support ahead of the next electoral cycle.

As the newly elected representative for Ejisu, Boateng’s stance on reconciliation and outreach to dissatisfied party members reflects a strategic approach towards consolidating the NPP’s position and fostering cohesion within its ranks.

Mr. Boateng emerged victorious in the Ejisu by-election, securing 27,782 votes, which represents 55.8% of the total votes cast. His closest competitor, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an Independent Candidate, received 21,534 votes, accounting for 43.3% of the total votes.

The by-election followed the demise of the previous Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

In his acceptance speech, Lawyer Boateng stressed the need for the party to re-engage all supporters who have left the party in their attempt to break the 8-year cycle of power.

“That is the work for us to do, some of these things are typical of party democracies. After elections, whether it is internal or at the national level against other political parties, these things do happen, especially with internal elections. They do happen,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of unity within the party, stating, “Political parties are built with multitudes, you need the people. So, my task is to go down there and be with my people, listen to them and whatever constitutes the disagreements, my job is to make sure that we jaw-jaw and find a common ground that will benefit the party.”

Boateng expressed his gratitude to his supporters and the party leadership, acknowledging the need for reconciliation.

The party has already established reconciliation committees at the regional levels to address any internal divisions.

By Vincent Kubi