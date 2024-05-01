NPP’s Kwabena Boateng Clinches Victory iIn Fiercely Contested Ejisu By-Election

In a closely watched race in the Ejisu constituency, Kwabena Boateng, running on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has clinched victory in the by-election which was occasioned by the passing of the Member of Parliament (MP) cum Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

Boateng received a total of 27,782 votes, making up 55.8% of the votes cast in the constituency.

His nearest rival, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an Independent Candidate and a three-time MP for the area, trailed closely behind with 21,534 votes, accounting for 43.3% of the total votes.

This victory secures Boateng’s position as the representative of the Ejisu constituency, marking a significant win for the NPP in the region.

The race was fiercely contested, with Kwabena Aduomi, a three-time NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency, running as an Independent Candidate. Allegations of vote buying surfaced against Kwabena Boateng’s campaign, leading the Electoral Commission to remove two temporary staff members after a viral video captured them allegedly receiving a money for lunch during the by-election.

Other candidates in the race included Beatrice Boakye of the Liberal Party, who received 140 votes (0.3%), and Esther Osei of the Convention People’s Party, who received 89 votes (0.2%). Independent Candidates Joseph Agyemang and Atakora Joseph received 222 (0.4%) and 23 votes, respectively.

The victory for Kwabena Boateng and the NPP in the Ejisu by-election is seen as a significant boost for the party’s political fortunes in the region.

The outcome is likely to have implications for the broader political landscape in Ghana as the country prepares for the next general elections.

