Nigerians Divided Over Wizkid & Davido

Social media witnessed a heated clash between two of Nigeria’s music titans, Wizkid and Davido, igniting a fervent debate among fans across the nation.

The rivalry between these Afrobeat superstars, each commanding a massive global following, has polarized Nigerian music enthusiasts into dedicated camps: “Team Wizkid” or “Team Davido”.

The latest confrontation erupted on Monday night when fans on the social media platform X urged Wizkid to release a new track. In a bold response, Wizkid posted a viral video allegedly depicting Davido pleading on his knees for a favour, challenging his fans to replicate the same level of pleading if they desired the release of the new song.

Davido retaliated to Wizkid’s provocation, asserting on Monday night that he refuses to squander his influence on “someone whose career was revived only to fade away again”.

The social media feud has not only captured online attention but has also sparked lively debates among fans on various platforms and offline interactions.

In response to the escalating tensions, popular music channel Hip TV has launched a poll on X to determine the victor of this verbal showdown.

Wizkid and Davido stand as two of Africa’s most celebrated music icons, boasting numerous accolades including multiple MTV and BET awards, and collaborations with international stars like Drake, Chris Brown, and Nicki Minaj.