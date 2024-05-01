Amerado Doing Well After Stage Accident

Rapper Amerado has assured fans he is in good health following a stage accident at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School (BBSHTS).

The rapper on April 27, 2024, fell from the stage after the stage collapsed during a live performance.

Despite the unexpected tumble, the “Kweku Ananse” hitmaker remained composed and was promptly attended to.

After being taken to the hospital for evaluation, Amerado took to Facebook to express his gratitude for the outpouring of support he received from fans and well-wishers following the incident.

In a post made on April 30, 2024, Amerado conveyed his appreciation for the support, prayers, calls, and even the laughter shared by his supporters. He reassured everyone that he was doing well and announced the premiere of his new visualizer for an upcoming track.

“I’m grateful for all the support, prayers, calls, and laughter after my stage mishap at Baidoo Bonsoe SHTS. I’m doing well now. FYI: TinTon Tan visualizer drops at 6pm today on my YouTube channel. Thanks for your ongoing support. On God,” he wrote on x.

Despite the scare among fans, Amerado’s positive outlook and resilience shine through as he looks forward to sharing new music with his dedicated audience.