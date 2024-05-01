Agya Koo Denies Receiving Payment From NPP

Actor Agya Koo has firmly refuted allegations suggesting that he has financially benefited from his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo in Ejisu, Agya Koo addressed the claims, emphasizing that his decision to campaign for the NPP is driven by his genuine commitment to the party’s principles and values.

“I want to unequivocally state that there is no truth to the rumours suggesting that the NPP has provided me with financial assistance,” he stated, dismissing any notion of monetary gain from his association with the party, especially amidst the challenges faced by the Kumawood movie industry.

Agya Koo challenged his critics to provide evidence of any money deposited into his bank accounts by the NPP, demanding transparency. “Who even gave me money, and in which account was it paid? Check all the bank accounts and see which of them were deposited. Or did I carry the money from Jubilee House,” he questioned.

Agya Koo’s remarks come in light of his recent appearances in the Ejisu constituency, where he actively campaigned for the NPP parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Boateng, ahead of yesterday’s by-election.

