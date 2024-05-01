Police Probe Bribery Incident Involving EC Officials

The Ghana Police Service has officially commenced a thorough investigation into the alleged bribery incident involving Electoral Commission (EC) officials during the Ejisu by-election, following the circulation of a viral video capturing an individual placing a white envelope on a table in front of the staff members.

In a significant development, the EC has concluded its internal investigation, revealing that the envelope contained funds intended for the officials’ lunch.

The clarifications provided by the EC shed light on the context of the controversial video, stating that the individual in question approached the officials, Regina Serwaa ballot issuer and George Sasu, presiding officer inquiring about their meal status before placing the envelope on the table as a gesture for their lunch expenses. Subsequent to the exchange, the individual departed from the scene, leaving the officials with the envelope.

In response to the preliminary findings, the EC swiftly withdrew the services of the two temporary election officers pending further investigations into the matter.

The electoral management body also announced its collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to initiate criminal investigations into the incident, underscoring the gravity of the allegations and the imperative to uphold electoral integrity.

In an effort to manage public perception amidst the unfolding controversy, the EC has issued a call for calm following the suspension of the two officials embroiled in the bribery scandal. In a press release addressing the situation, the commission reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to core principles of integrity, honesty, and transparency in all electoral processes, emphasizing the importance of ethical conduct and compliance with legal standards.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the EC, disclosed that the commission had launched an internal investigation into the bribery allegations surrounding the two officials implicated in the Ejisu by-election incident. Dr. Quaicoe highlighted that the investigative outcomes would dictate the EC’s subsequent actions, signifying the commission’s dedication to addressing potential misconduct within its ranks with thoroughness and accountability.

By Vincent Kubi