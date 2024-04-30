NACOC Seizes 20.5KG Cannabis Meant For Shipment

In a strategic move by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), a total of 20.5kg of concealed cannabis parcels intended for smuggling out of Ghana was intercepted over a three-day operation in postal and courier centers in Accra.

The meticulous efforts of NACOC officers led to the prevention of illegal drug trafficking attempts, safeguarding both national security and international drug control measures.

Operational Highlights

The series of interceptions unfolded over multiple days, starting with routine examinations on Monday, April 15, 2024. NACOC officers identified four concealed cannabis-laden parcels, meticulously wrapped within boxes, destined for the United Kingdom.

The following days saw further successful interceptions, including an outbound parcel containing 21 slabs of compressed cannabis weighing 5.80 kg on April 16.

Subsequent interceptions on April 19 and April 20 revealed additional outbound parcels containing a collective total of fifteen cannabis slabs weighing 6.7 kg, all targeted for the United Kingdom. Notably, on Wednesday, April 24, an inventive attempt to smuggle cannabis within black soap, packaged discreetly in a bathing pail, weighing 2.10 kg, was foiled by NACOC officers.

Legal Ramifications And Ongoing Investigations

The presence of narcotics in these intercepted parcels was confirmed through field tests, prompting immediate transfer to NACOC Headquarters for extensive investigation. The discovery has sparked an intensified probe aimed at apprehending the perpetrators behind these smuggling attempts.

The swift action taken by NACOC underscores the gravity of drug trafficking and the agency’s commitment to curbing illicit activities within and beyond the nation’s borders.

Public Alert

As the investigations continue and efforts to thwart narcotic smuggling persist, the public is reminded of the severe repercussions associated with drug possession and transit. The illegality of such actions is accompanied by stringent legal consequences, reinforcing the need for collective vigilance and cooperation in combating drug-related offenses.

By Vincent Kubi